Michael A. “Mikey” Salopek, Jr., 53, of Willowick, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Hospice House of Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born May 25, 1966, in Willoughby, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Michael fought a long battle with an infection for over four years. He loved “going with the flow” and “whatever happens I gave it my all.” Michael enjoyed sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, fishing and music. Sis was his caregiver for over 10 years.He worked at Conn-Selmer in Eastlake for 14 years. Special thanks to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, Hillcrest and Richmond Heights Hospitals, and the labs in Washington D.C. Michael was the loving brother of Darla K. “Sis” Horwatt (Ivan Meckley). He is also survived by aunts, uncles, friends, and many cousins. He was the beloved son of the late Michael A. and Rose M. (nee Chanaki) Salopek. A Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes of Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 14, 2019