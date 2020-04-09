|
|
Michael A. Semik, 68, of Willoughby Hills, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 4, 2020. Michael was a selfless man that enjoyed serving others. Michael served four years as a Security Specialist with the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, he served as a police officer for the City of Kirtland, an Assistant Lake County Veterans Service Officer and an Eastlake Councilman at Large for many years. Michael retired as a Service Director from the City of Eastlake and spent the last five years doing what he enjoyed most: woodworking, home projects, wine tasting and spending time with his wife, children, and most especially, time with his grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his family. His generosity and willingness to care for others will always be remembered. Survivors include the love of his life and wife of 29 years, Debbie (Dirrman) Semik; children, Renee (Isaiah) Fitzgerald-Palacio, Jared Semik, Randy (Seema) Ice and Richard (Kenny) Ice; grandchildren, Araela, Denali, Abriel, Maya, Jay, Byron and Harper; siblings, Mary (Rich) Calabersa, Sue (Harris) Allen, Anne (Robert) Klingmann, Martin Semik, Tony (Laura) Semik; brother-in-law, Richard (Jennifer) Dirrman; mother-in-law, Joyce Dirrman, whom he cared for and cherished; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Grace Semik; and brother, Robert Semik. A celebration of life will be scheduled later this year. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or to a Veterans . Arrangements are entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020