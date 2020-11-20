Michael Andrew Kever, age 56, passed away November 1, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born January 19, 1964 in Painesville, Ohio to Joseph A. and Judith A. Kever.Michael graduated from Riverside High School in 1982. Shortly after, he joined the United States Army, and served his country for 15 years. He was sent to Iraq in Desert Storm in 1991, and was then sent back to Fort Hood, Texas to finish serving.Michael was employed by Elite Technologies Communications in Pennsylvania, installing and managing cell towers.He enjoyed fishing, camping, board games, coaching his daughter’s softball games and watching his football team, the Raiders.Michael is survived by his much-loved daughter Melissa A. Kever and granddaughter, Isabella of Liberty Hill, Texas; mother, Judith A. Kever of Painesville Township; his dear sister, Michelle Kever, loving uncle to Shawn and Samantha; and he will be greatly missed by his brother, Brian Kever.He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Kever in 2004.Michael also leaves behind his best friend and partner of many years, Rebecca, who will always cherish the many memories they had together. Michael’s winning smile and fun-loving spirit will live on in the hearts of close cousins who shared many family holidays with him.Private family services were held with Military Honors on November 20, 2020.