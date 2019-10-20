|
Michael Cardaman, age 55, of Thompson, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1964 in Chardon, Ohio, the oldest son of Barbara Frances and Anthony Patrick Cardaman. Michael graduated from Ledgemont High School in 1982. He excelled in sports, playing football and basketball as well as competing in track and wrestling. He went on to pursue a career working as a union concrete finisher. Michael grew up, attending South Madison Bible Baptist Church. He enjoyed music, and taught himself to play the guitar, keyboard, and harmonica. He had a knack for mechanics. More recently, he enjoyed helping family members on various concrete projects. He especially loved spending time with his dog, Spuds.He is survived by his parents, Barbara and Anthony Cardaman; brothers, Tony (Debbie) Cardaman, Joe (Terri) Cardaman, Chris (Sandy) Cardaman, Randy (Sandy) Granger; and sister, Michelle (Dan) Kiehl; many beloved nieces and nephews.Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Simpson.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 6:00 PM through 9:00 PM, at the Montville Community Center, 9755 Madison Road, Thompson, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following local charity in Michael’s name: Teen Challenge, 3031 Perry Park Road, Perry, OH, 44081.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 21, 2019