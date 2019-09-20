Home

Michael D. "Uncle Mike" Joyce


1961 - 2019
Michael D. “Uncle Mike” Joyce, 58, of Euclid, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland. Born July 8, 1961, in Cleveland, he had lived the majority of his life in Eastlake. Michael was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, loved the outdoors, and was an avid fisherman. Mr. Joyce was a painter by trade. He was the loving father of Jessie Bennett and Anthony Joyce; cherished grandfather of Aubrey, Ethan, Levi and Kaydence; son of Vicki Ann (nee Roffino) Joyce of Willoughby; brother of Pat A. Rath;loving uncle of many nieces and nephews; and longtime companion of Patti DeBenedictus and her children, Ashley and Mathew, her grandchildren, Kailyn and Colton. He also leaves his North Coast family. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Robert Joyce; and siblings, Daniel P. Joyce and Cathy O’Melia. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
