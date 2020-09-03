Michael Edward Ratcliffe, 66 years, of Painesville Twp., died August 21, 2020 at Tri Point Hospital. Michael was born January 6, 1954, in Central Falls, RI, to Edward and Mary Ratcliffe. He moved to Mentor, OH, when he was four years old and graduated from Mentor Hight School. He attended Miami University and majored in accounting. Michael married Stephanie Bressler in 1977 and they were married 43 years. He has been a resident of Mentor and Painesville Twp. for the last 35 years. Michael was biological, adoptive, and foster father to over 50 children and spent his lifetime advocating for them. He was proud to call 17 of them his very own. His career started as a salesman for DuBois Chemical in 1978, and he went on to form and run his own chemical company until 2019. Michael enjoyed politics, renovating homes, and planning holiday meals for his large family and friends. He was known for his sense of humor, and his kindness to anyone in need. Michael leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Stephanie; sister, Judy (Chuck) Molnar; uncle, John (Joyce) Ratcliffe; children, Tim (Jamie), Molly (Joe) Doeing, Katie (Chawezi) Kumwenda, Amanda, Donald, Sylvia, Dawanna, Bob, Dolly, Jay, Tara, Danny, Kenny, and Angel; seven grandchildren; and a host of loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Ratcliffe; and his children, Charles, Antoinette, and Zackary. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Metroparks Concord Woods Pavilion, 11211 Spear Rd., Concord, OH 44077.