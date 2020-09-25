Michael Frank Topazio, age 72, of Willowick, passed away September 23, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born September 18, 1948, in Campobasso, Italy, to the late Frank and Cora Topazio. Mike is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Marilyn R. Topazio; he was the loving father of Angela (Bradley) Merkel, Michelle Topazio, Gina (Ryan) Roberts, Michael (Saskia) Topazio Jr., and Carla (Robert) Fitzgerald; cherished grandfather of Sara and Geena Merkel, Elizabeth (Daniel) Gallo, Christian and Nicholas Topazio-Ackley, Kayla (Jonathan) Holan, Jacqulyn (Dominic Ina) Topazio, Giovannie Topazio, Connor Roberts, Vincenzo and Valentina Topazio, Roselyn, Carmin and Leo Fitzgerald; great-grandfather of Selina, Sonja, Adrienne, and Benjamin; beloved brother of Anna Maria (Joseph) Chabail; uncle of Joseph, David, and Timothy (Margarita) Chabail; nephew of Maria DiNonno; brother-in-law of Ray Montello; uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend of many in Italy, England, and California. Mike was a 1968 graduate of Willoughby South High where he received many awards in wrestling, boxing, football, and chess. He was a lively character and had many hobbies such as collecting books, winemaking, gardening, photography, writing, following the film and movie industry, buying real estate, and running marathons. While living in California during the 1980s and 90s, he pursued an acting career. He was honored to have met and worked with Betty Davis, Jimmy Stewart, Jack Nicholson, and “Fonzie.” He met Michael Jackson and many other celebrities while working in Hollywood. After returning to Ohio, he worked and retired from Cleveland’s Local 860 Laborers Union and Local 798 Pipeliners Union. He loved his animals and had many pets throughout the years. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave, (on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home). A funeral mass will be held at 12 noon Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave, Willoughby. Burial following mass at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Please observe social distancing and bring a mask covering. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com