Michael G Arendash, age 89, died peacefully on Aug 16. Born March 19, 1931, in Edenborn, Pennsylvania, son of Felix and Katherine. Survived by wife of 60 years Elizabeth (Mateychak) Arendash; children Andrea (Zwegat), David Arendash, and Pamela (Laurie); grandsons Dominic and Antonio Laurie; sister Mary Zaiglin and brother Luke Arendash. Preceded in death by sister Helen and brothers Frank, Felix, Steve, Anthony, Joseph, and Bernard.Michael graduated from German Township H.S. in 1949, and from West Virginia Univ. in 1959 with a degree in engineering. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Air Force as a radio operator on the B-32 "Peacemaker" during the Korean War. Michael worked as an engineer for Brush Beryllium where he designed the heat shield for the Apollo 11 and Gemini missions, which brought our astronauts home safely. He then worked for General Electric, earning several patents for the Lucalox lamps which have illuminated the world's highways for generations.Michael was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe, sang in the choir for over 50 years, and participated in the Mt. Carmel Players. He was an artist and craftsman and, with his wife, provided the creative signage for 22 plays and several other events. He also helped with many famous spaghetti dinners and with the church's yearly festivals. Michael was known to all as humble, intelligent, and kind. He was always dedicated to spiritual growth.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Michael to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092.Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 10 AM. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Michael at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 4-8 PM. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com
.