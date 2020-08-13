1/1
Michael George Visti, age 66, of Willoughby Hills, died on August 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 16, 1954, in Painesville, to the late George and Marilyn Visti. Michael was retired from working for the City of Euclid in Wastewater Treatment. He grew up in Fairport Harbor, where he developed a love for the water, spending his childhood on the beach and later sailing and building boats. He also enjoyed traveling, backpacking, and taking road trips. Michael was an avid camper and hiker, and he passed his love for the outdoors onto his children. Survivors include his children, Rachel Visti, Nathan Visti, and Hannah Visti; sisters, Barbara Visti, and Karen Litt; and brother-in-law, Dale Hodgson. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Visti, in 2005. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a memorial service following at 5 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A private burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Masks are required and available at the door. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Little Church in the Vale, 610 Chagrin River Road, Gates Mills, Ohio 44040. Online condolences and information at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
