Michael Gunn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Gunn, 72, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born June 16, 1947, in Wiesbaden, Germany, he has lived in Willoughby for over 50 years. He was a United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam era. He was an avid amateur photographer and member of the Western Reserve Photographic Society. He loved music, movies, playing video games, and was an avid collector of comic books and figurines. Mr. Gunn was employed by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Northeast Ohio where he worked in their IT department. Survivors are his sister, Vicki (Jim) Cranfield; nieces, Janet (Jamie) Jordan and Donna Coltman; great-nieces and nephews, Samantha Gress, Jessica (Ben) Kocab, Timothy Coltman, Heather Gress, Joshua Coltman, Jonathan Coltman, Allen Semai, Elizabeth Coltman and Maxine Semai; and great-great nieces, Abagail and Vanessa Kocab. He is survived by his best friend and companion, his dog Jack, whom he loved like a son. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Gunn and Maria (Hinz) Di Penti. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved