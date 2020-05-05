Michael Gunn, 72, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born June 16, 1947, in Wiesbaden, Germany, he has lived in Willoughby for over 50 years. He was a United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam era. He was an avid amateur photographer and member of the Western Reserve Photographic Society. He loved music, movies, playing video games, and was an avid collector of comic books and figurines. Mr. Gunn was employed by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Northeast Ohio where he worked in their IT department. Survivors are his sister, Vicki (Jim) Cranfield; nieces, Janet (Jamie) Jordan and Donna Coltman; great-nieces and nephews, Samantha Gress, Jessica (Ben) Kocab, Timothy Coltman, Heather Gress, Joshua Coltman, Jonathan Coltman, Allen Semai, Elizabeth Coltman and Maxine Semai; and great-great nieces, Abagail and Vanessa Kocab. He is survived by his best friend and companion, his dog Jack, whom he loved like a son. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Gunn and Maria (Hinz) Di Penti. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.







