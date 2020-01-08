|
|
Michael J. Germano, age 81, of Willoughby Hills, passed away Jan. 8, 2020 at Chardon Healthcare Center in Chardon. Michael was the owner of M. Germano and Landco - Germano Construction Companies. He was an Army Veteran, member of the Willoughby Senior Center, Collinwood Memories, Arizona American Italian Club, Knights of Columbus Council 2886, Willoughby Eagles Aerie 2300. Michael was a talented dancer and musician of the accordion and keyboard. Michael is the beloved husband of Martha Louise (nee Mocilnikar) for 62 years; dear father of Frank (Darlene) and Michael (Bethany); grandfather of Frank and Anthony; brother of Joanne (deceased), Victor and Camillia. A viewing will take place on Saturday Jan. 11 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Private Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to () would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020