Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Divine Word Catholic Church
8100 Eagle Rd.
Kirtland, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Divine Word Catholic Church
8100 Eagle Rd
Kirtland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Germano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Germano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Germano Obituary
Michael J. Germano, age 81, of Willoughby Hills, passed away Jan. 8, 2020 at Chardon Healthcare Center in Chardon. Michael was the owner of M. Germano and Landco - Germano Construction Companies. He was an Army Veteran, member of the Willoughby Senior Center, Collinwood Memories, Arizona American Italian Club, Knights of Columbus Council 2886, Willoughby Eagles Aerie 2300. Michael was a talented dancer and musician of the accordion and keyboard. Michael is the beloved husband of Martha Louise (nee Mocilnikar) for 62 years; dear father of Frank (Darlene) and Michael (Bethany); grandfather of Frank and Anthony; brother of Joanne (deceased), Victor and Camillia. A viewing will take place on Saturday Jan. 11 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Private Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to () would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -