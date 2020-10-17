1/1
Michael J. Kolish
1983 - 2020
Michael J. Kolish passed away October 14, 2020 at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby surrounded by family. He was born March 19, 1983 in Mayfield Heights. He was a lifelong resident of Willoughby and lived in Willowick.Michael was one of the most kind hearted, genuine, and beautiful souled person, in which everyone who met and knew him loved him. He impacted many lives and always left a powerful and positive impression. Michael is known by “Bird” to many family and friends. Michael loved to play poker and was an avid sports fan, especially football and loved being with family and friends.He is survived by his mother, Karen Schabel Kolish; father, Michael (Cindy Sekston) Kolish; sister, Alicia Kolish; Aunt Rose Marolt; Uncle Keith (Cindy) Kolish; Uncle Ed (Amy) Schabel; cousins: Keith, Jessica and Samantha; and special friend, his fathers and stepmothers dog, Sadie.He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Michael and Margaret Kolish; maternal grandparents, Ed and Evelyn Schabel; cousins: Danielle Leigh David and Nicholas Kolish.Celebration of Life at a future date.Contributions can be made in Michaels name to a mental health clinic and/or a drug addiction center of your choice. www.blessingcremation.com


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time
Blessing Funeral Home and Cremation Center
