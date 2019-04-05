|
|
Michael J. LaRich, age 65, of Lyndhurst, passed away on April 5, 2019. Cherished son of Eileen and the late Nicholas. Beloved husband of Denise (nee Valvoda). Devoted father of Michael (Paula), and stepfather of Daniel Mazzola. Loving grandfather of Leah, Carly, and Ava. Dear brother of Nick (Jane), and Kim (Terri). Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Church of Gesu, 2470 Miramar Blvd., University Hts., OH 44118. (Please meet at Church). Interment All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Mike at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of South Euclid, 4600 Mayfield Rd. (just east of Green Rd.) Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m.Arrangements by LoPresti Funeral Home.(440) 473-6299.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019