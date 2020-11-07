1/1
Michael J. Onderisin
Michael J. Onderisin, 79, of Painesville Twp., passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born December 16, 1940 in Painesville to Mike Alex and Emma Amelia Onderisin. He was a loving father, husband, father in law, grandfather and friend.Mike was employed at Lubrizol Corporation Painesville for over 38 years, most recently as an electrical designer. He also served on the board of the LEO credit union for many years.Over the years his hobbies included photography, skeet shooting, automobiles, motorcycles, tractors, casinos, hanging out with friends, following the Cleveland Indians and computing. He enjoyed puttering with anything mechanical, spending time in the outdoors, sitting on his lawn chair in the garage chatting with neighbors, Man Cave parties with his buddies, and Thursday “Wing Night” at Capp’s.Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Ashmun Onderisin; children, Kimberly Gerstacker, Michael (Cynthia) Onderisin, Kristen (Dennis) Ellis, Raymond (Tricia) Onderisin; step son, Christopher (Chris) Ashmun; grandchildren, Alexander Gerstacker, Heidi (fiancé Zach Sanctis) Onderisin, Anna (RJ Patterson) Onderisin, Chad (Sarah) Ellis, Kristi Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Jack Onderisin, Nathan Onderisin, Alexandrea Ashmun; sisters in law Virginia (David) Cordisco and Dorothy (David) Griffiths and their families and his former spouse Shirley A. Fees. He also leaves behind his beloved 4-legged companions Lucy (Lucifer to dad -LOL) and Bruno.He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Emma Onderisin, in-laws LeRoy and Virginia Ashmun, former mother in law Ann Gerdel and former brother in law Richard Gerdel. Private family services were held Saturday, November 7, 2020. Burial is at Williams Cemetery, Leroy Township. A celebration of life will be held when we can once again gather safely to share stories and memories of Mike. Contributions may be made in Mike’s name to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
