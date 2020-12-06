Michael J. Rogazione age 72, beloved husband for 52 years of Kay (nee Morrison); loving father of Michael Jr., Christina, and Tracey (Lee) Baber; devoted grandfather of Mikayla (Mike) Chapman, Gianna and Ava Baber; son of the late Joseph and Rebecca (nee Frano); brother of Diane and the late Marianne.Mike was born on June 29, 1948 in Cleveland, OH and passed away on December 5, 2020. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and continued his education at Cleveland State. Prior to his retirement, he devoted 45 years as a CPA for Cleveland Cliffs. Mike was strong in his faith. He was a member of The Gideons International and a member of Christian Assembly Church, where he served 27 years as the treasurer. Of all things in life, he adored his family the most. Mike was a great storyteller and could always make you laugh, and for these things he will be dearly missed.Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1PM at The Funeral Home. Burial following at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Mike at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 11AM-1PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com
