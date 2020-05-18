Michael J. Willingham, 79, of Concord, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home. He was born June 15, 1940, in Andover, VA, to the late John Lewis and Wilma Valand. After the army, Mike worked as a cook at the Forum Cafeteria in Cleveland. He soon moved on to National Acme as a machinist and would eventually become the union president which he remained until his retirement. He loved all sorts of sports including softball, bowling, water skiing, and most of all, golf. Mike was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan and loved the country music of his Appalachia roots. Always quick to say hello with a friendly smile, He found joy in helping other people whether coaching the kids' sports teams, taking care of his in-laws, or sharing the bounty of his prolific garden with family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Roberta Willingham; sons, Michael (Grace) Willingham and Brian (Tina) Willingham; siblings, Don (Shirley) Willingham and Sue (John) Ogorek. Preceding Michael in death are his son, Michael Paul Willingham; and siblings, Robert, Johnnie and David Willingham and Anita Wade. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. A prayer service and military honors will conclude the visitation at 4:00 p.m. Social distancing is encouraged for all publicly attended events. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.