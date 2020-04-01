Home

Michael John Ulepic, longtime resident of Boulder City, Nevada, died March 14, 2020. Mike was born in Euclid, Ohio on January 16, 1949, to Joe and Dorothy (Trobenter) Ulepic (both deceased). Mike moved to Las Vegas in 1971 and married his wife, Mary (nee Carroll) in 1972. He joined the Clark County Fire Department in 1973 where he worked until he retired in 2000. In 1983, he moved to Boulder City and was involved in several business ventures, including Nevada Industrial Controls and Boulder Water Company. When not working, Mike could be found on the golf course. He was a longtime member of Winter Wood Golf Association in southern Nevada and Pine Canyon in Flagstaff, Arizona. Mike is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Caireen (David) Bober; brothers, Joe (Marilou), Tom (JoAnne), and David (Sheryl); sisters, Judy (Roger) Sustar and Terry (Jim, deceased) Krause; three grand puppies; and friends too numerous to mention. The family is planning a memorial golf outing in Boulder City, Nevada at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
