Michael Karlinsky 72, of Chardon, passed away after an illness on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born in Furth Germany to Michael and Gisela Karlinsky. He immigrated to America with his mother when he was five years old. He grew up in Port Chester, New York with his two sisters. He went to Port Chester Senior High School, graduating in 1965. After graduating, he served in the army from November 7, 1966 until October 8, 1968 in Okinawa Japan. During his service, he received the National Service Defense Medal and the Good Conduct medal. He was very involved with the American Legion Post 459 serving as Commander and the President of the Corporation for many years.After being honorably discharged, he married his wife of 51 years. They lived together in New York and Ohio. In his long career, he was responsible for training car dealerships leasing programs. He also developed and built up from the ground the Ford Preferred Leasing Program.Mike was the beloved husband of Barbara Pell. He was the proud father of Michelle and husband, Jason Weinpert, Tracy Karlinsky and husband, Mustapha Berrekhissa and Rebecca and husband, Jim Brown. He was the loving grandfather of Jimmy and Erin Brown. He is survived by his sister, Veronica Karlinsky and Cheryl Barber and Maria and Carmen Braiotta.Funeral services will be held AT 6:00 P.M., Monday, September 7, 2020 at Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd., Middlefield with Father Jay McPhillips officiating. Family and friends will be received from 4:00 P.M. until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Road, Middlefield, OH. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent to www.bestfunerals.com
.