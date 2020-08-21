Whenever I saw Mike, he always had a smile on his face and he had such an infectious laugh! He was our number one supporter in basketball when we played for Coach Linda at St. Helen’s. I pray God watches over Linda and his family during this hard time. He will be truly missed. Only Coach Linda may understand this.... :-P gotcha!



Love,

Katlyn (Petrovich) Fadul

Katlyn Fadul

Friend