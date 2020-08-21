1/1
Michael L. Koeth
Michael L. Koeth, of Newbury Twp., passed away August 19, 2020. He worked as a plumber for over 40 years and was a proud member of Local 55, serving as its Vice-President for many years. He retired in 2005. Mike was an active parishioner of the Church of St. Helen in Newbury. Also, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3304 where he served as the Deputy Grand Knight, and a 4th Degree Sir Knight in the Cardinal Newman Assembly 837. Mike’s interests included golf (worked in maintenance at Pleasant Hills), softball, hunting and fishing, and bird watching. He enjoyed identifying the different birds that came to his bird feeder in his backyard.He is survived by his wife, Linda R. (nee Finomore); his mother, Vivian (nee Johnson); siblings, Pam, Kim, Stacey and Bob. He is also an uncle, great-uncle and cousin to many. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Leroy.Friends may call at the Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Road (Route 306, N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland,on Sunday August 23rd, 2020 from 2:00-7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am on Monday, Aug 24rd 2020 at the Church of St. Helen, 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury. Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike’s name to The ALS Association www.als.org or Hospice of the Western Reserve www.hospicewr.org.Social Distancing and Masks required. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Helen
Funeral services provided by
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
4407291906
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

2 entries
August 21, 2020
August 21, 2020
Whenever I saw Mike, he always had a smile on his face and he had such an infectious laugh! He was our number one supporter in basketball when we played for Coach Linda at St. Helen’s. I pray God watches over Linda and his family during this hard time. He will be truly missed. Only Coach Linda may understand this.... :-P gotcha!

Love,
Katlyn (Petrovich) Fadul
Katlyn Fadul
Friend
