Michael M. Kasper, 64, of Mentor, died September 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born August 5, 1955 in Cleveland. Mike Kasper was currently the acting Transit Director for Geauga County, a role he enjoyed after his 35+ years of service to United Parcel Service (UPS) as both a driver and supervisor. Mike enjoyed collecting model airplanes, driving his Ford Mustang, and watching a variety of sporting events. He was a passionate fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Duke University Blue Devils football team, where his son, Joe is currently a coach. In his free time, Mike loved spending time with his family, close friends, and his dog, Petey. He loved working out and was also a history nut. Mike was an avid reader and an annual attendee of the Cleveland National Air Show. Survivors are his wife of 39 years, Francine; son, Joseph; sisters, Donna (Ted) Murawski, Diana (Mike) Caranna, and Delores (Doug) Clark; sister-in-law, Terese (Bryan) Knoeffel; and his dog, Petey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Winifred Kasper. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.). Entombment will be in Knollwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Michael to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd., Novelty, OH 44072. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 7, 2019