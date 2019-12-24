|
|
Michael M. Kunz, age 73, of Chardon, passed away December 23, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born October 27, 1946 in Cleveland. Mike retired from the City of Mentor after 30 years of service. He was an avid classic car and hot rod enthusiast. He also enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He was the loving husband of Mary Jane (nee Bobak) for almost 52 years; loving father of Alfred and Michael; and loving grandfather to Michael and Reilly. There will be a Celebration of Life Service with family and friends at a later date.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019