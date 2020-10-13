1/1
Michael Makarich Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Makarich Jr., 83, of Willoughby Hills, passed away at his home on Oct. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving children. He was preceded by his caring wife, Catherine; and parents, Michael Sr. and Mary. He is survived by his dear children, Mary (Armando) Calderón, Barbara and Michael R; and his granddaughters, Jenna and Sara Calderón.Family will receive friends to pay their respects to Michael at the DeJohn Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) on Friday, Oct. 16, 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH (Please meet at Church.) Interment will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. Due to current COVID-19 circumstances, there will be no luncheon after these services and masks are required and social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be followed. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved