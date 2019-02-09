|
Michael Medlen, 74, of Painesville, OH passed away on Dec. 2, 2018.He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; three children; and four step-children. It has been brought to the attention of Michael's widow, Mary Ann, by Ursula Medlen, that a terrible mistake was made in the original obituary, so with sincere apologies to Michael's siblings, he was also survived by his brother, Pat Medlen and his wife, Ursula Medlen, of Roswell, GA; his sisters, Dorothy Stenger, of Branford, CT, and Christine Whicker, of Lakeside, CA. Mary Ann wishes to give his siblings comfort and peace with this correction.There will be a memorial service and celebration of life for Michael on May 25, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Red Hawk Grill in Concord Twp., OH.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019