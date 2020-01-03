News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Medved
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mike" Medved


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mike" Medved Obituary
Michael “Mike” Medved, age 34, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020. He was born February 4, 1985 in Euclid, OH. Mike was a wonderful guy. He was a 2003 graduate of Madison High school and he worked for many years for Sam’s Club and Walmart. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid fan of all Cleveland sports teams. He also loved WWE Wresting, and video games. Mike leaves behind his parents, Jim and Debbie; siblings, Missy (Dave) Harton, Jimmy, Lori, Kelly and twin sister, Shelly; nieces and nephews, D.J., Kara, Alexis, Nickolas, Trinity and Zaharah; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn and Pete Medved, Richard Schlegel and Jean Bryan. Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. A Service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Chuck Harton. Contributions may be made in Mike’s name to Lifebanc, PO Box 74174, Cleveland, OH 44194-4174. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now