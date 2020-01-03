|
Michael “Mike” Medved, age 34, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020. He was born February 4, 1985 in Euclid, OH. Mike was a wonderful guy. He was a 2003 graduate of Madison High school and he worked for many years for Sam’s Club and Walmart. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid fan of all Cleveland sports teams. He also loved WWE Wresting, and video games. Mike leaves behind his parents, Jim and Debbie; siblings, Missy (Dave) Harton, Jimmy, Lori, Kelly and twin sister, Shelly; nieces and nephews, D.J., Kara, Alexis, Nickolas, Trinity and Zaharah; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn and Pete Medved, Richard Schlegel and Jean Bryan. Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. A Service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Chuck Harton. Contributions may be made in Mike’s name to Lifebanc, PO Box 74174, Cleveland, OH 44194-4174. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020