Michael Montesanto Obituary
Michael J. Montesanto, age 57, passed away August 19, 2019 at his residence in Painesville Twp. Born October 4, 1961, in Cleveland, he had been a longtime Chester Twp. resident before moving to Painesville Twp. 15 years ago. Michael enjoyed following and talking politics. He also enjoyed collecting coins and silver. Michael’s greatest joy though was his family whom he was very proud of. He is survived by his wife, Sijana (nee Ivankovic); parents, Donald (deceased) and Marilyn Montesanto; siblings, Luanne (Rick) Phipps, John (Debbie) Montesanto, and Patrick (Jennifer) Montesanto; niece, Kylie (Marc) Slomiany; nephews, Paul (Meghan) Phipps, D.J. Phipps, Thomas Montesanto, and Nicholas and Dominic Montesanto; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Trudy Ivankovic; and sister-in-law, Michelle Ivankovic. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chester Twp. on Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., where services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private Interment at a later date. Online tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
