Michael P. Jackam, age 71, of Eastlake, passed away June 27th, 2020. He was born December 17th, 1948, in Cleveland, to the late Peter and Genevieve Jackam. Mike retired from Lincoln Electric after 33 years of service and was currently employed at Titan Manufacturing. Mike is the loving husband of 49 years to Jeanette Jackam (nee Von Alt); dearest father of Dawn (Donald) Potopas, Rich (Tabbitha Beard – fiancée), Brian (Michelle), Kevin (Peggy), Lisa (John) Bertovic, and the late Tim Jackam; grandfather of Andy (Katie Smith – fiancée) Potopas and Ashley (Josh Stewart – fiancé) Potopas, Isabella Beaudry, Brieann, Gabriel and Simon Jackam, Nick (Branden) Kessler, Kevin Kessler, David Jackam, Alex Jackam, Haley and Grace Bertovic; brother of Rose (Joe) Soldano, Mary (Robert) Skrovan and George Jackam; uncle of many. The Jackam family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1st, 2020, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (which is located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home). Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2nd in Lambert Hall which is located in the school on the grounds of St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Donations can be made in Mike’s honor to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.