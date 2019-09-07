|
|
Funeral Mass for Michael Paul “Mike” Exum, 54, of Willoughby, will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Mr. Exum passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence.Born Sept. 28, 1964, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Willowick and Mentor before moving to Willoughby.Mike loved Cleveland sports and being with his family. He was devoted to his nieces and nephews.Mr. Exum was an I.T. professional and had a long career at Progressive Insurance.Mike was the beloved son of Judi A. (Jim) Evans; dear brother of Bill (Melinda) Evans, Julie (Bill) Everett, Sandy (Darryl) Waterbury and Paul Exum; uncle of Brittany (Mike) Ferrara, Cody Sherrill, Carson Evans, Dylan Evans, Jackson Evans, Bailey Benz, Brady Benz and Emily Exum; and great-uncle of Tenley Ferrara.He was preceded in death by his father, William P. Exum; and brother, Bobby Exum.Family will receive friends at the Wood Room Martini and Wine Bar, 34100 Chardon Road, Willoughby following the Mass. Burial will be private.Donations in his name may be made in care of the family to help with funeral expenses or to Subzero Mission, 1760 North Ridge Road, Painesville Township, OH 44077.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019