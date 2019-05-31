Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Petti, age 95, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mr. Petti passed away May 30, 2019. Born July 25, 1923 in Cleveland, Michael grew up in Collinwood until moving to Wickliffe in 1958, where he was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. He enjoyed working in his yard, especially the garden. Michael was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Formica) for 75 years; dearest father of Jeff (Toni) Petti and Greg Petti; devoted grandfather of Michael Anthony Petti, Carla (Tommy) Keidel; and great-grandfather of Logan and Tyler Petti, Nicholas Anthony and Alana Keidel; dear brother of Susie Petti. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Petti, Lena Gallagher, Rose Harps and Gloria Harps. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Sunday, June 2 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com. Published in News-Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary