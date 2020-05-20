Michael "Mickey" Pugel
Michael “Mickey” Pugel, age 95, of Eastlake, passed away May 19, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on April 2, 1925, to the late John and Anna Pugel. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by many. He loved and served his family, community, and country well. Mickey proudly served in the U.S. Marines as a Corporal in the 1st Marine Division during WWII. While serving between 1942 and 1945, he earned five battle stars. He is forever known as the “Poppy Guy” in the community. Mickey was a highly active lifelong member of VFW Post 3863, serving with the Honor Guard for many years. Mickey is survived by his children Michael Pugel, John Pugel, and Kimberly (Nicholas) Aliazzi; grandchildren, Brandon (Elizabeth), Hannah, and Julia; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Sofia. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Pugel.


Published in News-Herald from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
