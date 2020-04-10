|
Michael R. Costantino, age 88, beloved husband for 67 years of Helen (nee Dackiewicz); loving father of Mike, Ron, Mark (wife, Janet), Karen and Kevin; devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Christopher, Jaime, Jessica, Andrea, Anthony and AnaMaria and great-grandfather of six; cherished son of the late Napolean and Edith (nee Zuchelli); dearest brother of Anna Mae Smith and the late Gloria Perry and Frank; dear brother-in-law of Stanley Dackiewicz; dearest Godfather of LeeAnn Price; treasured uncle and great-uncle of many. U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com. Public Family visitation to receive friends to pay tribute to Michael at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday, April 15, 3 to 6 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Michael to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 15, 2020