Michael S. McDonnell, age 50, of Leroy Twp., passed away February 14th, 2020. He was born April 30th, 1969 in Cleveland to the late Brian and Mary Anne McDonnell. Mike worked for Progressive Insurance as an IT Engineer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and riding his Harley Davidson. He loved his family, especially being a father. Mike is the loving husband of Darlene McDonnell (nee D’Angelo); devoted father of Zachary Hunter McDonnell; dearest brother of Brian (Candace) McDonnell, Kathy (Jim) Kuzniakowski and Kevin (Donna) McDonnell; cherished uncle of Megan and Kelley McDonnell, Kayla and Matthew Kuzniakowski, Sarah, Amy and Jill McDonnell; son-in-law of Doreen D’Angelo; nephew and cousin of many. The McDonnell family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 16550 Rock Creek Rd., Thompson. Burial at All Souls Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020