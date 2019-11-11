News-Herald Obituaries
Michael S. Perkins Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael S. Perkins, age 71, of Painesville, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 15th, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 242 North State St., Painesville, OH. Family and friends received 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Spear-Mulgueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Michael was born June 27, 1948 to Roy and Teresa Perkins in Richwood, West Virginia. He passed away November 11, 2019, at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was a lifelong resident of Lake County. Mike graduated from St. Joseph High School and retired from General Electric. Besides spending time with his grandkids and nephew, Mike enjoyed being with Beth, doing just about anything. Often, this included short weekend trips, fishing, selling eBay, walking Darla and Charlie, shopping and enjoying the simple things together in life. Mike wouldn’t let Beth out of his sight and showed a love for her that will stay with us all. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Beth, or as Dad would say, “B.” Mike and “B” were married on August 23, 1976. He is also survived by children, Scott Perkins, Sarah (Daniel) Aricia and Adam Perkins; grandchildren, Nicholas Blackburn, Chase Blackburn, Laney Lariccia; and nephew, Cole Mutter; sister, Colleen Bashaw. Mike was preceded by his parents, Roy and Teresa Perkins; and brother, Tom Perkins.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
