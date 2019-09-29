|
Michael Serbin Jr., age 95 of Avon Lake, OH, formerly of Mentor, OH, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mariana’s Adult Care Home in Avon Lake, OH. He was born August 3, 1924 in Ramey, PA.Mr. Serbin was a retired Plant Manager for the former Fasson Products currently Avery Dennison.Michael was a US Navy WWII veteran. He was a longtime member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church, Kirtland Hills, OH.Survivors include his sons: Daniel (Kathe) Serbin and Ronald (Debbie) Serbin, grandchildren: Kim (Jerry) Vasilakis, Jessica (Thomas) Moore, Melissa (Chad) Essick, Lee (Alex) Serbin-Walp and Jeffrey Serbin; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and sisters in law: Donna and Carolyn Serbin.Preceding Michael in death are his wife, Agnes Serbin; daughter, Diane Dunlop Serbin; parents, Michael and Anna Serbin; siblings: John (Anne) Serbin, Steven (Dorothy) Serbin, Peter Serbin, Andrew Serbin, George (Mary Anne) Serbin, and Mary (Charles) Hart.A graveside service will be 11:30 AM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd. Mentor, OH. 44060, please meet in Section 33.The family requests contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, online at www.hospicewr.org or to a .Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 30, 2019