Michael T. Doherty, 58, was born October 20, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan to Eleanor DeFranco and Mike Doherty. He was raised and educated in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a resident of Lake County for 30 years. Mike passed away January 10, 2020. Mike was employed as a medical courier with the Lake Hospital System for the past 20 years. He was the owner and operator of Mike’s Body Shop in Concord for 10 years and also was part of the Miami Security Force, working for the Cleveland, Youngstown, and Painesville Agoras. Survivors include his spouse, Alison (Hopwood) Doherty; son, Michael; and daughters, Shannon and Kristen; also, his three nephews; many cousins; aunt and uncle; plus many, many friends. A summer celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020