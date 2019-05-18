Michael Thomas Fitzgerald, age 62, of Willowick for 38 years, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. He was born in Cleveland on May 14, 1957 to Carol and John (Lyla) Fitzgerald. Mike was a plumbing salesman for Cleveland Plumbing Supply for 38 years until he retired in 2018. He was a parishioner at St. Mary Magdalene Church. Mike enjoyed golfing every Friday. He had a passion for the sport of skiing. He proudly taught many of his friends and family how to ski. He really enjoyed playing cards whether he lost a friendly wager or not. Mike also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing puzzles and games. He was family oriented and had a large close group of friends. He was a proud Irish Cathedral Latin Graduate. Mike was a good man with a sense of humor that was matched by no other. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Mike is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ginny Fitzgerald (Boyza); his children, Christine Fitzgerald, Megan (Kyle) Mester, and Michael (Tarah Kovar) Fitzgerald; his grandchildren, Phoenix, Ava, Madeline, and Kale; his siblings, Patrick, Mary, Carol, and Thomas Fitzgerald, Lee Ann (Kirk) Kapel, and John (Julia) Fitzgerald; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; brother-in-law, Thomas (Bea) Boyza; and sister-in-law, Janice (Dave Hasul) Miller. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Grace Fitzgerald and Lawrence and Mary Lyons. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Church at 32114 Vine St., Willowick. His burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Published in The News-Herald on May 19, 2019