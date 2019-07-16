Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Tokich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Tokich


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Tokich Obituary
Funeral service for Michael Tokich, 77, of Chardon, will be 7 p.m. today, July 17, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. today, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mike passed away July 15, 2019 in Chardon. Born January 19, 1942, in Cleveland, he lived in Eastlake, prior to moving to Chardon.
Survivors include his sister, Mildred McClelland; brother, George (Carol) Tokich; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Moletski) Tokich; sisters, Mary and Helen; and brothers, Joe, John, and Bob.
Private burial will be held in All Souls Cemetery.
www.davisbabcock.com
Published in The News-Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now