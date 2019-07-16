|
Funeral service for Michael Tokich, 77, of Chardon, will be 7 p.m. today, July 17, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. today, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mike passed away July 15, 2019 in Chardon. Born January 19, 1942, in Cleveland, he lived in Eastlake, prior to moving to Chardon.
Survivors include his sister, Mildred McClelland; brother, George (Carol) Tokich; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Moletski) Tokich; sisters, Mary and Helen; and brothers, Joe, John, and Bob.
Private burial will be held in All Souls Cemetery.
www.davisbabcock.com
Published in The News-Herald on July 17, 2019