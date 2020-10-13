Michael W. Radovanic, 38, of Eastlake, passed away Oct. 9, 2020. He will finally be at peace and struggled free.He was born April 29, 1982, in Painesville.Mike was a 2000 graduate of Eastlake North High School. He loved life and people as he never met a stranger and was a social butterfly. He was a big Browns, Cavs, and Indians fan. Mike enjoyed camping, fishing and telling bad jokes. He was big kid at heart and loved playing and having fun, especially with his family. The greatest love and joy of his life were his children. Mike was so very proud of them.He was the loving father of Christian, Meadow and Mason; beloved son of Sheila A. (nee Walden) Radovanic; little brother of Stacy and Cory; loving companion of Kerri Canter; grandson of Dorothy Stimmel; uncle of Sam, Sydney, Jack and Lucas; nephew of Mike, Jerry, Sandie, Ron, Sharon, Donna, Mary Ann, and Tana; and friend of many.Mike was preceded in death by his father, Gary Radovanic; and grandparents, Jess Stimmel, Mike and Gayle Radovanic, Filden and Ida Mae Walden.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made in care of the family.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.