Michael Zielke, 85, of Willoughby Hills, beloved husband of 66 years of Dorothy (nee: Gorski); brother-in-law of Riedia Zielke; loving father of Ruth (Randy) Lentz, Alan (Jackie) Zielke, Karen (Gregory) Simpson and the late Mark Zielke; dear grandfather of eight; and great-grandfather of six. Preceded in death by his parents, Wilhelm and Natalie (Schmidt) Zielke; and brother, Arnold Zielke. NO CALLING HOURS. Private family graveside services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. Complete obituary available at www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.