Michele M. Francis
Memorial services for Michele M. Francis, 60, of Willoughby, will be at 3 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM on Saturday, prior to the service.Michele passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020, at Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care Center, after a long illness and is finally at rest.Born August 18, 1960 in Youngstown, she has lived in Willoughby for more than 50 years.She loved spending time with her family and friends and her cats.Survivors include her father, Russell (Jackie) Francis, Jr., sister-in-law, Mary Ann Francis; aunts and uncles, Roseann (Robert) Kurrle, Ken (Louise) Jordan and Jim (Sharon) Jordan, as well as many cousins, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie R. (Jordan) Francis on January 15, 2019; her brother, Russell R. Francis in 2016 and sister, Nickie A. Hoover in 1996. Her uncle, Edward Jordan is also deceased.Private family burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 24, 2020.
