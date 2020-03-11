|
|
Michelina Stanziale, 95, of Painesville, Ohio left her earthly home, while staying with her children in Florida, on March 6, 2020. She is now united with (La Addolorata) Our Lady of Sorrow and her heavenly Father. Michelina was born April 8, 1924 in Santa Marie, Del Molise, Italy to her parents, Giovanni Bertone and Addolerata Giancola. Michelina married Silvio Stanziale on May 7, 1946. She immigrated with her son to America in 1955. At age 17, during WW II, her beloved mother passed away, leaving her and her 15-year-old brother to raise her younger sisters, ages 5 and 7, while Italy was being occupied by German Forces, and later having Allied Forces marching and fighting to retake the area. Although, biologically she had only one son, she was technically her sister’s mother and grandmother of many and loved them so. They in turn, fully appreciated her love. She is now celebrating in Heaven with her Grandmother, Virginia Giancola, who was there to help raise Michelina’s sisters and her son, until they immigrated to America; her mother and father, Addolerta and Giovanni Bertone; mother and father-in-law, Joy and Michael Stanziale; husband, Silvio Stanziale; brother, Angelo (Dominica) Bertone; and nephew, Donald Zappitelli. Michelina is survived by her son, Addo Stanziale and his wife, Julia, that she loved like a daughter and who was with her until the very last moment; sister, Assunta Zappitelli (Nicola); brother-in-law, Alfred Zappitelli; nieces, Dotty Bertone, Louisa Bertone, Mary (Wayne) Worrel and Mary (John) Baniewicz; nephews, Bob (Carol) Zappitelli, John (Renee) Zappitelli and Anthony (Kristi) Zappitelli, who technically were her grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, OH. Friends will be received 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. She will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery. Donations will be sent to (La Addolorata) Our Lady of Sorrow.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020