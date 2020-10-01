1/
Michelle Falkenberg
Michelle J. “Mickey” Falkenberg Michelle J. “Mickey” Falkenberg, 66, of Wickliffe, passed away April 22, 2020, at her home. Due to the COVID-19, pandemic services were previously postponed. Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at V.F.W. Post 1500, 38295 Pelton Road, Willoughby, with a Farewell Toast at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and a cash bar available. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
V.F.W. Post 1500
