Michelle J. Falkenberg


1953 - 2020
Michelle J. Falkenberg, 66, of Wickliffe, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.She was born Oct. 13, 1953, in Cleveland.Michelle loved her family dearly.She was the loving mother of Thomas J. Falkenberg and Michael J. Falkenberg (Amie Day); sister of Barbara (Armand) Iaboni; and aunt of nieces and nephews.Michelle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas D. Falkenberg in 2013; parents, James J. and Shirley F. (nee Rawley) Hopkins; and sister, Sheryl Himes.In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
