Mijo Grman


1935 - 2020
Mijo Grman Obituary
Mijo Grman, 85, of Euclid, passed away February 15, 2020. He was born January 23, 1935 in Zabljak, Croatia. He came to the U.S. in 1974 and moved to Euclid in 1981, where he continued to live while always traveling back to his beloved Croatia. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jagica; his children, Joe (Marina) and Zdravko (Zdenka); his grandchildren, Barbara (Zoran) Zagrecki, Josip Jr., Danijela, Nicole, Victoria and Luka; his great-grandson, Silvio Zagrecki; and his nephews, Jura and Josip Grman and Miro Grgincic in Croatia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franjo and Mara; and his sisters, Kata (Ivan) Grman and Bara (Josip) Grgincic. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Mijo at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd & Rt. 91) on Friday, February, 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Vitus Slovenian Church, 6019 Lausche Ave., Cleveland, please meet at church. He will be buried in his homeland, Croatia. Arrangements by Golub Funeral Home, (216) 391-0357.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
