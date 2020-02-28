Home

Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Mary
402 North St.
Chardon, OH
Mila A. (Matas) Bjelopera

Mila A. (Matas) Bjelopera Obituary
Mila A. Bjelopera (nee Matas), age 80, of Chardon, died February 28, 2020 at Blossom Hill Care Center, Huntsburg Twp. Born April 15, 1939 in Split, Croatia, to Jakov and Pera (nee: Matas) Matas, she came to the United States in 1968. Mila was a Furnace Operator at General Electric, retiring after more than 20 years. She enjoyed cooking and knitting but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her son, Jerry (Danielle Smallcomb) Bjelopera, of Takoma Park, MD and Mary Ann Stropkay of Chardon; grandchildren, Kyle and Mila. Mila leaves her sister, Matija Bjelopera; and brother, Ante (Ana) Matas. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jelena and Marija; brother, Martin; and her son-in-law, Eric Stropkay. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery. The family suggests donations to WomenSafe, Inc., 12041 Ravenna Road, Chardon. www.womensafe.org. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
