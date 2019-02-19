Mildred A. Boyle (nee Lenk), age 91, beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Jack (wife Chris), David, Patrick (wife Jennie), Frank (wife Lee Riffaterre), and Mary Jo Zurney; devoted grandmother of Kristin (husband Thomas Hess), John III (wife Tehnaz), Megan (husband Adam Alexander), Colin, Sara Wang Pan (husband Charles), Isabelle, Nina, Clothilde, Katherine, Isaac, Jennifer Keyes, Stephen and Michael Zurney (wife Shannon) and great-grandmother of nine; cherished daughter of the late Frank and Marion (nee Barendt) Lenk; dearest sister of the late Marjorie Faerber (husband George, deceased); dear aunt and great-aunt of many.

Millie was born on May 12, 1927 in Cleveland and passed away on February 16, 2019. She was a resident of Mentor for five years, previously Lyndhurst for over 50 years. She graduated from Shaw High School in 1945.

Millie was a parishioner of St. Clare, where she was also the school secretary for over 30 years and an active member in the church community, belonging to RCIA and Renewal. Millie also belonged to the Eastside Irish American Club. Millie greatly enjoyed cooking and entertaining others in her free time. She was a Cleveland Indians fan and listened to Big Band music. Millie was always in charge. She was giving, generous of time, outgoing, kind hearted, and selfless. Millie will be dearly missed by all.

Contributions may be made in memory of Millie to Ursuline Sisters Ministry Fund, 2600 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.

Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, 5659 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland, OH 44124. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery.

Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Millie at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m.

