Mildred Clough (Prock) Digman

Mildred (Clough) Digman (nee Prock), age 92, beloved wife of the late Bernie; loving mother of James Clough (wife Linda “Sue”) and Ruth Clough; devoted grandmother of Brian (wife Allison), Gregory (wife Jalaja) and Scott Clough (wife Sangeeta) and great-grandmother of Gracie, Carter, Ellie, Nathan, Priya, Andrew, Jonathan, Benjamin, Joseph, and Christopher; dearest sister of the the late Onily Breznyak; former wife of the late Donald Clough and Andrew Goda; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Mildred was born on May 18, 1926 in Cleveland and passed away on February 23, 2019. She was a resident of Willoughby Hills for over 30 years, previously Euclid.Mildred graduated from Lakewood High School in 1943 and proudly worked as an LPN at Euclid General Hospital.Mildred enjoyed taking road trips through Ohio in her free time. She was hardworking, strong-willed, and dedicated. Mildred will be dearly missed by all.Celebration of Life Service Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Millie at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday morning 10 to 11 a.m.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at:www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
