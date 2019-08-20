Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Robert & William Parish
Mildred J. Busher

Mildred J. Busher Obituary
Mildred J. Busher (nee Zamaria), age 92, beloved wife of the late James R. Busher; loving mother of James (Paulette), Phil (Cindy), Dan (Molly), John (Maria), Cathy Pennington, Tom (Crystal), Margaret (Joe) Bensi and Ed (Theresa); dear grandmother of Maureen, Jimmy, Rosie, Katherine, Liz, Sean, Kelly, Wilmarie, Danny, Emily, Raymond, Ryan, Alice, Hadley, Tim, Anne, Patrick, Megan, Nick, Laura, Natalie, Joe and Mat; great-grandmother of Matthew, Adam, Mirabelle, Emma, Millie, Claire, Lila, Alfred, Boden and Brooklyn. Mildred passed away peacefully August 19, 2019. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and a graduate of Ursuline High School. She was a longtime resident of Euclid. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 23 at Ss. Robert & William Parish at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Family suggests contributions to Development Office, Sisters of the Humility of Mary, P.O. Box 534, Villa Maria, PA., 16155-0534 or the Geauga Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Download Now