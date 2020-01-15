|
|
Mildred Jean Sager, age 95, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Millie was born in 1924 to Maude (Pond) and Jasper Miller in the town of St. Francisville, IL. Millie was a graduate of Bridgeport High School and completed nurses training school in Champaign, IL. She was preparing to work as a nurse during World War II, but the war ended at about the same time she graduated from nursing school. Her family moved to Painesville, OH after the war and Millie worked at Painesville Hospital for a time before she married William Henry Sager, Jr. from Madison, OH. After Millie gave birth to the first of their three daughters, she became a full-time mom. Millie loved doing crossword puzzles, bowling, playing Scrabble, gardening, quilting and cooking. She also loved to read to her grandchildren and teach them how to play cards. The grandchildren were the bright lights in her beautiful blue eyes. Her great-grandson, Brody, so gentle and sweet to his Nana, was adored by her. She will be greatly missed and the fond memories of her will be cherished by everyone who loved her. Millie leaves behind daughters, Linda Jean Squire, Denise Ann Sager and Judy Laura Keith; grandchildren, Rachel Marie Keith, Justin Lloyd Squire and William Grant Squire; and great-grandchild, Brody William Freeman. Millie was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, William Henry Sager, Jr., who passed away in 2011; her parents; brothers, Robert, Lewis, Irvin and Stanley; in-laws, William Henry Sager, Sr., and Dora Ann Sager; and her beloved son-in-law, John Stewart Keith, who passed away last November.Private Family Services are being observed. Final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020