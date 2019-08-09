|
Mildred L. Morrison (nee: St Denis), age 61, of Chardon, passed away on August 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Mildred was born on January 28, 1958 to Charles and Rhoda (nee: Hammons) St Denis in Ashtabula. She attended Rome High School. Mildred married Leonard Morrison on December 11, 1982 in Rock Creek. Shortly after they moved to Chardon. She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. Mildred was a crafty lady and loved to crochet, color, and make beaded jewelry. She also had a fondness for windchimes and dream catchers.She leaves behind her children, Leona (James) Carver, William (Anna) Morrison, Ross Morrison, Danny (Tammy) Morrison and Sharon (Donald) Hall; grandchildren, Madelyn, Grace, Dakota and Brooke Carver; sisters, Sheila (Buck) Maher, Cathy (Harry) McCain and Robbie (Chris) Council; her partner-in-crime, Pat Reed and an abundance of nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.Mildred is preceded in death by her loving husband of 21 years; her parents; children, Leonard Morrison Jr., Roxanne Busser and Mickey Morrison; granddaughter, Robin Grandbouche and grandson, Jason Stanton.Family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Burr Funeral Home (116 South St. Chardon, OH). The Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM. A burial at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, will take place after at 1:30 PM. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 10, 2019